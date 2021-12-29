Details on AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Ratings, highest numbers since November

On Christmas Night, AEW aired its special Holiday Bash edition of Rampage. The episode had been taped earlier in the week, following a live edition of Dynamite.

The episode was the main evented by the TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes, of which the latter won.

Many speculated the episode may have done poorly in viewership since it aired on a holiday. But that was not the case for AEW, as the episode improved on overall ratings and the key 18-49 demo.

The episode drew 589,000 total viewers, sporting a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic. According to Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics, this is AEW Rampage's best ratings in the 18-49 demographic since the Grand Slam special on September 24th.

Total viewership was up 3.15% from the previous week, and the key demo rating went up 13.04% from the last week.

The Christmas special also had the highest total viewership since the November 5th episode, featuring Adam Cole vs. John Silver.

Results from AEW Rampage (December 25th)

The Special featured four singles matches. Jungle Boy took on Isiah Kassidy; Hook won his second match for AEW. Meanwhile, Kris Statlander defeated Leyla Hirsch, and finally, Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship.

The 15-minute main event ended when Rhodes kicked out of a GTH by Guevara, much to everyone's surprise. The latter then got frantic and went for 630, but his opponent would quickly counter by getting his knees up.

The American Nightmare then hit two Cross Rhodes and the Tiger Driver 98 to finally put away Guevara. His win made him the first three-time TNT Champion in AEW history.

What was your highlight from AEW's Holiday Bash edition of Rampage? Let us know in the comments below.

