AEW Rampage Results: Major title change, Hook impresses again, Cody Rhodes makes history

Welcome to the results of AEW Rampage's special Holiday Bash episode. The Christmas special featured four matches as the TNT Championship was on the line. Hook was in action as he impressed once again in just his second career match.

Jungle Boy (w/ Christian Cage and Luchasaurus) vs. Isiah Kassidy (w/ Hardy Family Office) to kick off AEW Rampage

Both men locked up as Jungle Boy took his opponent down with a shoulder tackle. A distraction from HFO allowed Isiah Kassidy to take control and deliver forearm shots and kicks in the corner. Kassidy showed off in the corner, but it cost him as Jungle Boy hit a lucha libre arm drag. The crowd popped as he kipped up.

The Jurassic Express member chopped Isiah, but the latter countered with a springboard stunner off the middle rope. He delivered a tornado crossbody over the top rope on the outside and rolled Jungle Boy inside the ring.

JB tried to fight back, but Kassidy cut off his comeback. Matt Hardy hit a shot as the referee was distracted. A dropkick from Kassidy earned him a two-count as we headed into the first commercial of the night.

Back from the break, Isiah Kassidy was still in control, but Jungle Boy delivered a huge lariat and followed it up with a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. The former number one contender for the AEW World Championship ate a Poisonrana but kicked out at two and a half.

Jungle Boy hit a German suplex for another nearfall and got Isiah in a waistlock before dumping him on the outside. He hit a suicide dive as Marq Quen, and Christian Cage battled it out at ringside. Matt Hardy ate a Spear from Christian as Jungle Boy trapped Isiah Kassidy in the Snare Trap for the win.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Isiah Kassidy

Grade: B

