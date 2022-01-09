"I think that'd be good heat" - WCW veteran says rising AEW star should annihilate CM Punk

Disco Inferno hasn't been a big fan of CM Punk's booking in AEW thus far. However, the WCW veteran has pitched an interesting angle that may garner heat during Punk's upcoming match against Wardlow.

In a failed attempt to get a singles bout against MJF, the Straight Edge Superstar instead got engaged in another war of words with The Salt of the Earth this week. After a significant back-and-forth on the mic, Friedman announced that Mr. Mayhem himself will be CM Punk's opponent for Dynamite next Wednesday.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno suggested that AEW could book a stipulation where CM Punk would have to defeat Wardlow to get MJF for five minutes. He added that the rising AEW star could 'annihilate' Punk and then intentionally get disqualified on purpose to allow The Pinnacle leader to assault a helpless Punk later on:

"I would make a stipulation before this match that if Punk beats Wardlow, alright, that he gets five minutes with MJF," Disco Inferno said. "Okay, and MJF agrees to it. Wardlow goes in there annihilates him with the powerbombs, okay. Then MJF runs down tells him intentionally to get himself disqualified. Wardlow disqualifies himself. MJF now gets five minutes in the ring with Punk. I think that'd be good heat, but that's what I would do to get out of that."

Wrestling fans have been buzzing since AEW announced a high-profile match between CM Punk and Wardlow. Understandably, Inferno wants the company to protect both men and come up with a similar finish to what he suggested.

Disco Inferno believes Wardlow will be cheered against CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

Disco Inferno also believes Wardlow is hotter than CM Punk right now, given both of their current pushes. The WCW veteran even predicted that Mr. Mayhem would be cheered against the former WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite next week:

"I think Wardlow is hotter than Punk right now.... I'm making a prediction here. Punk is gonna get booed and Wardlow's gonna get cheered next week," Disco Inferno said.

Considering Wardlow's dominant booking, it would be an uphill task for The Second City Saint to overcome a powerhouse.

