"Wardlow is hotter than Punk right now" - WCW veteran makes a bold prediction on upcoming AEW match

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between CM Punk and Wardlow, which will go down on AEW Dynamite next week.

During the flagship show's move to the TBS network this past Wednesday night, Punk caused a DQ loss for MJF against Captain Shawn Dean. As a result, Friedman was fumed with rage and engaged in another rip-roaring war of words with The Straight Edge Superstar.

The segment between both men ended with MJF announcing Wardlow as Punk's next opponent, though the latter expressed his desire to face The Pinnacle leader.

During the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno explicitly stated that Mr. Mayhem needs to beat The Second City Saint next week. The WCW veteran raised concerns over Wardlow's dominant booking and said it would be meaningless if he loses in a big match.

Interestingly enough, Inferno believes Wardlow is presently "hotter" than CM Punk in terms of momentum. He predicted that the monster would be cheered over Punk next week:

"Wardlow needs to beat Punk. They've been building up Wardlow like all these weeks, do all these squash [matches], and he's getting over, and if he loses to Punk, that's what they've been doing with big guys constantly....I think Wardlow is hotter than Punk right now.... I'm making a prediction here. Punk is gonna get booed and Wardlow's gonna get cheered next week," Disco Inferno said.

Regardless of Disco's assumption, Wardlow could be CM Punk's by far toughest challenge in AEW yet.

Konnan is tired of seeing Wardlow squash his opponents in AEW

While Disco Inferno wants Wardlow to hand CM Punk his first loss in AEW, Konnan has grown tired of seeing the AEW star in squash matches.

The veteran recently stated that he doesn't like Wardlow's "copy and paste" booking, but the AEW universe seems to be enjoying every bit of it:

"Let me just say this. I'm kind of tired of Wardlow's copy and paste squashes, but the people love it. They were into every f***ing powerbomb," Konnan said.

Excluding the Dynamite Diamond Ring 2021 Battle Royal, Mr. Mayhem is currently on a multi-match winning streak, and it will be interesting to see if he manages to defeat CM Punk similarly or not.

