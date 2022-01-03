"Copy and paste" - WCW veteran Konnan slams how AEW star has been booked

WCW veteran Konnan recently slammed the booking of AEW star Wardlow.

The powerhouse from Cleveland is steadily becoming one of the most entertaining acts on AEW programming. He has embarked on a path of destruction by squashing every wrestler who has dared to face him in recent months.

That being said, the majority of his victories have come against enhancement talent. During last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow easily defeated Colin Delaney by delivering his Powerbomb Symphony move four consecutive times.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno argued over AEW's tendency to give meaningless squash match victories to Wardlow. Konnan explained that he is tired of seeing the "copy and paste" booking concept given to Mr. Mayhem. But the veteran acknowledged that AEW fans seemingly enjoy watching The Pinnacle member destroy his opponents.

"Let me just say this. I'm kind of tired of Wardlow's copy and paste squashes, but the people love it," Konnan said. "They were into every f***king powerbomb.....You act like if somebody's cheered like you don't like it, **** the crowd. Bro, they're paying money, if they like it, they like it...."

Furthermore, Konnan believes that AEW higher-ups will continue to push Mr. Mayhem in a similar manner as long as the viewers enjoy it.

"Even though I'm tired of it, even though I'm tired of the copy and paste, right, the crowd likes it," Konnan added. "And at the end of the day, if it isn't broke, don't fix it. If my crowd likes something, I'm gonna keep giving it to them.... "

At the end of the day, Wardlow is appearing on TV and winning matches, so he's quickly rising up the ranks in AEW.

AEW star Wardlow recently teased splitting up from MJF

While recently speaking with Busted Open Radio, Wardlow added more buzz to the idea that he and MJF could split up at some point. He teased that his contract with The Salt of the Earth will not last forever.

"MJF and I, we strictly have a business relationship,” said Wardlow. "That’s all it’s ever been, and that’s all it ever will be. However, that contract isn’t forever. The way he treats people, we will see what the future holds with that." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Wardlow has been used as MJF's henchman for the majority of his time in AEW. As of this writing, though the company has teased dissension between the two men several times, Mr. Mayhem is still working for MJF. It will be interesting to see how their storyline unfolds in 2022; this potential rivalry is seemingly escalating with each passing week.

What do you make of Konnan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

(While using any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Wardlow turn on MJF this year? Yes No 6 votes so far