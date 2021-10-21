"Who goes over there"- Disco Inferno blasts AEW for a recent storyline

Discon Inferno recently blasted AEW over misusing talents while sharing his thoughts on the MJF-Darby Allin storyline.

Tony Khan's promotion has often been criticized for underutilizing some of its talented wrestlers. Meanwhile, the company has continued to expand its roster by bringing in new stars. With this pattern in mind, Brian Cage's wife, Melissa Santos recently took a shot at AEW for her husband's poor booking.

While speaking with Konnan on his podcast, Keepin it 100, Disco Inferno explained some of the downsides of the rivalry between MJF and Allin. He claimed that one of them will inevitably be hurt by this storyline, and he also described the problem that comes with having so many stars on one roster.

"MJF working with Darby Allin, like who goes over there?" said Inferno. "Honestly, that angle right now is like that's not good because one guy is going over, one guy's not getting over. You know, one guy is going to take a step back."

"You're not gonna keep everybody happy," Inferno added. "There's gonna be more of this, when some of the more established guys are, not that they're stuck, there's a glass. The brother created a glass ceiling there. Because all the mid cards, he's got the mid-card guys all working with each other now. You're not gonna elevate them like that."

The full clip is available here.

Darby Allin-MJF feud will likely culminate at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view

Contrary to Inferno's comments, either MJF or Allin will have the chance to reach the next level in this feud. Many fans view it as a battle between two of AEW's top pillars; as a result, the ultimate winner could break through to the main event level. With Full Gear pay-per-view around the corner, Khan could look to book a singles match between the former TNT Champion and the Pinnacle leader.

So far, the storyline has quickly picked up steam, given the intense confrontation that transpired a few weeks ago. It remains to be seen how the rivalry will unfold on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Also Read

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's statement about AEW underutilizing talents? Sound off in the comments section below.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda)

Vince Russo reveals what brought Sting back to the ring right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think should go over in the feud between Darby Allin and MJF? MJF Darby Allin 0 votes so far