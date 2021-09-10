Brian Cage's wife believes he's being misused in AEW, Cage responds

Is "The Machine" Brian Cage being misused in AEW?

The AEW locker room is generally known as a happy, positive environment, but if Melissa Santos' recent comments are any indication, Brian Cage isn't happy with his spot in All Elite Wrestling.

On social media this afternoon, Santos, the wife of AEW wrestler Brian Cage , has been tweeting up a storm about the misuse of her husband in AEW. In the video tweet embedded below, Santos had the following to say:

"You see, Brian Cage is a superstar," Melissa Santos said. "Those people who know him from indies, IMPACT, Lucha Underground where I met him know that he's a superstar, all you have to do is Google him and watch all his matches [at] PWG. He's a superstar, and he's being misused right now."

Brian Cage has been a featured star in AEW

Brian Cage has consistently had a prominent spot in AEW. He is currently involved in a feud with Ricky Starks of Team Taz, and another match between the two men looked to be the plan as of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

With CM Punk seemingly getting involved with Team Taz going forward, that could signal the end of Cage's current story with Starks and Team Taz. This development could be the reason behind Santos' tweets.

Brian Cage later took to social media to comment on the matter by tweeting the following message to his fans:

"Everyone who has an opinion on this (which you are rightfully allowed to do so) I just wanted to inform you all that Melissa didn't write that statement about me being misused, she's just posting and agreeing with it," Brian Cage tweeted.

