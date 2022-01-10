"You can't even get excited" - Wrestling veteran blasts the work of AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

The AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express have not impressed former WCW star Disco Inferno.

On the most recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco blasted the reactions of newly crowned champion Jungle Boy after winning his first title. According to him, both men lacked the usual emotion new champions have even after a difficult match.

"They just won the titles, okay? Jungle Boy sat there. And they were in the ring for a long time after the match. Didn’t they show all the tag teams come out on the stage? And then bro, Jungle Boy – not one single time – showed an ounce of emotion during that whole time after he won the match. And I’m like ‘Dudes! You can’t even get excited that you won the belts?’" Disco Inferno fumed.

To be fair, the new AEW Tag Team champions were probably under duress after one of their opponents, Rey Fenix, suffered a nasty injury. How excited they are about the titles is something we'll have to see as their reign continues.

What's next for AEW Tag Team Champions, The Jurassic Express?

While they've only just been crowned champions, many teams will rise to the occasion to try to claim the titles.

Jurassic Express haven't befriended many other teams, and guys like The Acclaimed and FTR have feuded with them consistently.

We'll most likely hear from the new champions on AEW Dynamite, and this could be where one of their old foes interrupts their celebrations. Seeing them defend their titles might put them over with more fans.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have a long road ahead of them. They have to fill the shoes of the tag teams that won gold before them.

