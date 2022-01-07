Big update on the severity of AEW star Rey Fenix's arm injury - Reports

AEW star Rey Fenix is unlikely to undergo surgery on his arm if the latest reports are any indication.

Fenix took a nasty table spot during The Lucha Brother's unsuccessful title defense against Jurassic Express last night on AEW Dynamite. During the closing moments, Luchasaurus sent Fenix crashing through a table outside the ring with a massive Chokeslam from the apron.

The Mexican Luchador appeared in terrible pain after landing awkwardly on his arm. He immediately signaled for help from the medical team, which caused concern among wrestling fans and fellow employees alike. Various reports started swirling soon afterwards, suggesting that Fenix may have a broken elbow and may require surgery.

But that no longer seems to be the case, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted that Rey Fenix didn't have any fractures after being examined at the hospital:

"Fenix was at the hospital until the wee hours last night, it was said originally everyone feared a break and surgery, but there was "no fracture" Sean Ross tweeted.

Bryan Alvarez also tweeted about the matter, saying that Fenix did not get his arm broken, but that his elbow was 'badly' dislocated:

"Fenix update: No break, just badly dislocated," Bryan Alvarez tweeted.

In another Twitter thread, the wrestling journalist clarified that Luchador still needs an MRI check on ligament damage:

"Fenix still needs MRI to check for ligament damage," Alvarez tweeted.

The above report is surely a positive update, especially given how critical it looked after the nasty spot. The AEW star may have survived a major injury scare, but he is not out of the woods yet.

Jake Atlas also suffered a legitimate injury during AEW Rampage tapings

Rey Fenix wasn't the only one who caused a bit of concern in the locker room. AEW's latest signing, Jake Atlas, suffered a legitimate knee injury during his match against Adam Cole on Rampage tapings.

As per the most recent update, Atlas went for an MRI scan of the knee. The results for which are yet to come back. The company will likely make an official announcement on the matter once Cole vs. Atlas airs on Friday night this week.

