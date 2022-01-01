"Definitely the alpha male" - Disco Inferno lavishes praise on former WWE star in AEW

Disco Inferno has often criticized Adam Cole's booking in AEW, but he never shies away from acknowledging the 32-year old star's potential in the wrestling business.

Cole has become a central figure on AEW programming, especially since he brought Kyle O'Reilly into the fold, thus bolstering Superkliq and The Elite faction. This past week on AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash, Adam Cole teamed up with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish for the first time in AEW to defeat Orange Cassidy and Best Friends in a trios match.

Before their match, the former Undisputed Era and The Young Bucks cut a promo backstage, hinting towards friction between the group. While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno reviewed The Elite's storyline segment.

The WCW veteran downplayed O'Reilly's promo ability, stating that he hasn't been charismatic on the mic. Yet, Inferno believes the Violent Artist is 'serviceable' as a performer. Meanwhile, Inferno applauded Adam Cole's promo ability, calling him the 'Alpha Male' of their group.

Here's what Disco Inferno explicitly said about Cole and O'Reilly:

"Well, he [Kyle O'Reilly] has never really been that charismatic on the mic. He's serviceable, he doesn't sound like. Adam Cole's the talker," Disco Inferno said. "Out of all those five guys in that segment, Adam Cole is definitely the alpha male, the guy that knows how to command his presence verbal, you know, out of all those guys."

There's no doubt that The Panama City Playboy has all the credentials to thrive in AEW. It's only a matter of time before the company propels Adam Cole into main event stardom, due to his amazing upside.

Jim Cornette slammed AEW's Adam Cole for his match against Orange Cassidy

Jim Cornette is a wrestling veteran who hasn't been a big fan of Adam Cole's time in AEW thus far. He recently slammed the former NXT star for taking 20 minutes and an assist from O'Reilly to defeat Orange Cassidy:

"And I was hoping that the Undisputed Era reforming or much of it might have an impact. We will find out that it won't. So I'll fast forward to this because I'm not going to watch this match. It's a f**king joke, right? It's an insult to what I thought Adam Cole had for a career. It went 20 minutes, 20 minutes with this guy."

Cornette called Cole's entire match an 'insult' to his career.

Regardless of the former manager's opinion, it will be intriguing to see what Tony Khan has in store for Adam Cole. Especially now that he has seemingly finished off his feud with Best Friends.

What do you make of Disco Inferno's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

