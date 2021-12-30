"It's an insult" - Former WWE personality calls out AEW for Adam Cole's booking  

Jim Cornette hasn't been a fan of Adam Cole's work, especially since the 32-year-old star left WWE for AEW a few months ago. The wrestling manager recently shared his opinion on the former NXT star's recent match against Orange Cassidy.

During the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite last week, Cole defeated Cassidy after Kyle O'Reilly unexpectedly showed up as his former mate's 'Christmas' present. The Violent Artist ambushed Freshly Squeezed, hence allowing Adam Cole to hit his finishing 'Boom' maneuver to put down his opponent for good.

While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette downplayed any "impact" that Adam Cole could have had on AEW since arriving there. The former WWE personality even quipped that the Panama City Playboy was put "underneath" Bryan Danielson when both stars debuted on the same night:

"So as soon as I saw the match, okay they've completely nullified any meaningful impact that Adam Cole could have had on their business," Jim Cornette said. "He was a secondary, put in a secondary position when he debuted underneath Danielson, and he's been associating with clowns and Jackoffs and immersed himself in bad comedy ever since."

Jim Cornette further lashed out at AEW for giving over 20 minutes to Cole and Cassidy for their clash. The veteran believes it's an insult to Adam Cole's career. Cornette also added that Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are better than The Young Bucks:

"And I was hoping that the Undisputed Era reforming or much of it might have an impact. We will find out that it won't. So I'll fast forward to this because I'm not going to watch this match. It's a f**king joke, right? It's an insult to what I thought Adam Cole had for a career. It went 20 minutes, 20 minutes with this guy. One good sign is that Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are better than The Young Bucks."

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish wrestled their first match together on AEW Dynamite last night

The final episode of AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash on the TNT network featured a massive six-man tag team match pitting the former Undisputed Era against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends in the show's main event.

Competing as a trio after a long gap of 693 days, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish emerged victorious, thanks to The Young Bucks for ambushing their rivals. Interestingly, Fish and O'Reilly celebrated solitary from Cole and The Young Bucks, seemingly hinting at dissension between the group.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold between these men in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

