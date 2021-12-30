AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash - Best and Worst - Another WWE personality name-dropped, two massive returns, top star hints at leaving the company

Tonight, AEW produced its final episode of Dynamite in 2021, which also served as their last episode on the TNT network. Given the hype surrounding the New Year's Smash edition, the company didn't disappoint.

AEW displayed a combination of entertainment and shocking surprises on Wednesday night, which kept fans on the edge of their seats for the most part. As usual, the significant portion of the show revolved more around in-ring action and less compelling storyline build-ups.

Yet, the episode was newsworthy, and we've plenty of tidbits to discuss as positives and negatives. Since the reviewer's opinion may vary with the audience, pen down your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Worst: Brandi Rhodes name-dropping WWE's Paul Heyman on AEW Dynamite

By now, AEW certainly knows name-dropping rival company employees would undoubtedly generate a massive reaction.

Last month, Punk and MJF made references to John Cena, The Miz, and Triple H, to name a few, and this time, Paul Heyman's name came up during a shoddy segment pitting Dan Lambert and Men of the Year against Brandi Rhodes.

The AEW CBO explicitly called Lambert a less-talented version of Paul Heyman when the former lashed out at Cody and Tony Khan. In response, Lambert quipped that he would prefer to be called Jim Cornette.

Though it garnered a massive reaction from the crowd at Daily's Place, AEW's tendency to reference WWE employees to hype their segments may receive harsh criticism. Such references only intrigue once in a blue moon.

Mi❌z @UDmigz24 Lol Brandi came out and got booed out then she mentioned Paul Heyman and Dan said he prefers Jim Cornette😂😂😂 #AEW DYNAMITE #AEW I DONT KNOW WHAT TO THINK OF THIS SEGMENT😂 Lol Brandi came out and got booed out then she mentioned Paul Heyman and Dan said he prefers Jim Cornette😂😂😂 #AEWDYNAMITE #AEW I DONT KNOW WHAT TO THINK OF THIS SEGMENT😂 https://t.co/bxOG8zYzGZ

Brandi may have proved Edge right when the veteran said AEW was referencing their names to get a 'cheap' pop. Understandably, Tony Khan wants to go toe-to-toe with WWE, but he needs to change this approach.

Given how poorly AEW has built up to Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page, one may hope the eventual clash lives up to expectations.

