"Main eventers don't bleed all over the place" - WCW veteran slams Jon Moxley for wrestling in violent matches

Disco Inferno recently shared his honest thoughts on Jon Moxley falling down the card in AEW and why he shouldn't be competing in violent bloodbaths.

The former AEW Champion had had a relatively subdued 2021 compared to 2020, when he was the company's top babyface. Moxley hasn't been a part of any notable singles rivalry since he feuded with Kenny Omega over the AEW World Championship earlier this year.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno took issue with Jon Moxley wrestling violent matches outside AEW. The WCW veteran explained that a main event level star shouldn't be competing in unsafe environments.

Furthermore, Inferno also wondered why AEW isn't pushing Moxley into the main event picture, considering he's one of the company's biggest draws.

Main eventers don't bleed all over the place with flashlights and lightbulbs. Any main eventer in any major company that you view as a main event talent, they should not be doing that. Plus, he (Jon Moxley) isn't a main eventer, he was a world champion, so he has taken a step down. What are they doing? Put him in the main event, and he's like more of a draw," said Disco Inferno.

Is Jon Moxley headed for a heel turn in AEW?

In recent weeks, fans have seen a starkly different side to the former AEW Champion. While Moxley always had an unhinged persona, he has become much more sadistic and ruthless now.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, he defeated Preston Vance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Jon Moxley didn't just squash his opponent but also tore The Dark Order member's mask and left him bleeding in the ring.

Moxley is also expected to defeat Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals match and advance to the final round at Full Gear 2021. The pay-per-view could be the ideal spot to have Jon Moxley officially become a heel by defeating crowd-favorite Bryan Danielsen.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's take on former AEW Champion Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below.

