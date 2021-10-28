Jon Moxley destroys Dark Order member to advance to semi-finals of AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament 

Jon Moxley squashed Dark Order's Preston Vance on this week's AEW Dynamite to advance to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Heading into the match, the former AEW Champion was the favorite to win. However, not many expected the bout to be one-sided, with Preston Vance getting virtually zero offense. Right from the beginning, Jon Moxley threw the Dark Order member around like a rag doll.

Outside the ring, Moxley tore up Vance's mask and bit him to the utter shock of fans. Though 10 of Dark Order was bleeding at this point, Jon Moxley continued to pummel him with brutal punches and forearms. The former WWE star ended things by executing a stiff-looking Paradigm Shift on Vance.

With the win, Jon Moxley secured his spot in the semi-finals of the Eliminator Tournament. The former AEW Champion will square off against Orange Cassidy next.

Jon Moxley is rumored to face Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2021

As per the recently leaked match card of AEW Full Gear 2021, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson is one of the marquee matches planned for the show.

As such, both Moxley and Danielson are likely to advance to the finals of the Eliminator Tournament on November 13th. The American Dragon will compete against Eddie Kingston on this week's Rampage and is expected by many to come up on top.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW Bryan Danielson having to go through Eddie Kingston to meet Jon Moxley in the finals is a perfect setup for this tournament. That match is going to bang. #AEWDynamite Bryan Danielson having to go through Eddie Kingston to meet Jon Moxley in the finals is a perfect setup for this tournament. That match is going to bang.#AEWDynamite

Going by how AEW has booked Jon Moxley to embrace his dark and vicious side in recent weeks, a match with a babyface like Danielson presents an interesting dynamic.

The two top-tier performers are capable of putting up one of the best matches in AEW's history, and in the process, cement Moxley's heel turn.

What did you make of Jon Moxley's match on AEW Dynamite? Do you think he should win the Eliminator Tournament? Sound off in the comments section.

