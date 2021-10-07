"His whole thing was railing against the system" - WCW legend lashes out at CM Punk for competing in AEW mid-card division

Disco Inferno recently took a massive dig at CM Punk, stating that he has become far less entertaining since making his pro wrestling return to AEW.

While speaking on Konnan's podcast, Keepin It 100, the WCW legend explained that The Straight Edge Superstar was marketable and captivating when he railed against WWE with feuds against top guys like John Cena and The Rock:

"Punk was far more entertaining and far more marketable when he was an ornery guy railing against the system. Now it's like, okay, this is the problem, Punk's whole thing was railing against the system, people down like him because he says he doesn't look like a wrestler everything. So if he had his way, this is what he would do. Well, unfortunately, the way you're doing it and having your way has made you far less entertaining than you were when you were doing the things railing against the top guys. He was always railing against Cena, The Rock. It's always like the top guys," Disco Inferno claimed.

Disco Inferno believes Punk's current perspective on elevating younger wrestlers in AEW hasn't helped him at all. Most fans want to see him wrestle with top-notch stars like Kenny Omega and MJF:

"Now, it's like if I had my druthers, all the top guys would work with the younger guys and make our talent. What you're doing, but it's made you far less interesting. People want to see you wrestle MJF. They want to see you wrestle Kenny Omega. The last guys they want to see wresting right off the bat as the mid-card guys," Disco Inferno said.

Although Inferno's statement is somewhat true, it wouldn't be wise to criticize CM Punk soon. He's selflessly competing in the mid-card to bring the spotlight to the homegrown talents rather than stealing away from them.

CM Punk will lock horns with Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage

After defeating the likes of Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs, CM Punk has put AEW's up-and-coming star Daniel Garcia on notice. Both men will collide in a singles match on AEW Rampage this Friday.

The Straight Edge Superstar came out this week on Dynamite's 2nd anniversary to cut another stellar promo, notably hyping his upcoming bout.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's statement about CM Punk being far less entertaining now? Sound off in the comments section below.

