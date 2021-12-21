"Everyone gets lost in the shuffle" - Disco Inferno slams AEW for botching top star's run

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on Jay Lethal's AEW run, saying he's close to being lost in the shuffle of the company.

Though Lethal's debut at Full Gear 2021 was praise-worthy, his subsequent appearances have been underwhelming. Most shockingly, the former IMPACT Wrestling star was eliminated, within mere minutes, from the recent Diamond Battle Royal on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jay Lethal @TheLethalJay #newhome The amount of messages, tweets, hand shakes, and hugs that I’ve received tonight from friends and fans have me laying in my hotel bed with watery eyes. Thank you!! I am deeply touched! I’m so excited and ready to start this new chapter in my career/life. #AEW The amount of messages, tweets, hand shakes, and hugs that I’ve received tonight from friends and fans have me laying in my hotel bed with watery eyes. Thank you!! I am deeply touched! I’m so excited and ready to start this new chapter in my career/life. #AEW #newhome

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast, Keepin It 100', Disco Inferno openly discussed his dissatisfaction with Jay Lethal's booking. He stated that the veteran performer should be involved in a proper angle or receive ample promo time instead of competing in random matches.

Furthermore, Inferno pointed out that all AEW stars, except for Bryan Danielson, seem to get lost in the shuffle due to the company's stacked roster.

"I don't know what AEW sees in people with the decisions that they make with characters and stuff. For example, the way they brought Miro in where he's a video gamer. So, bro, Jay Lethal needs mic time and an angle, not just a bunch of random matches, he's going to be lost in the shuffle, everyone gets lost in the shuffle there except for Bryan Danielson," said Disco Inferno.

Jay Lethal was nervous ahead of his AEW debut

In his recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, host and AEW star Chris Jericho asked Lethal to detail his experience of debuting at Full Gear 2021. The former IMPACT Wrestling star disclosed that he was nervous before coming out in front of fans because he didn't think the crowd would react to him.

Lethal also revealed that he got teary-eyed when he came backstage after receiving a warm reception from fans.

"I was a bit worried. And I remember everyone was like, 'you've done this a bunch of times, why are you worried?' I was so nervous. I was like, 'Well, it's pay-per-view and this is like my debut....' I was like, if I'm lucky, when I go out there, I'll get the golf clap. When I went out there and [people went nuts for it], they did, and it just... when I got back in the locker room, my eyes were watery because that moment meant so much to me," Lethal continued.

Since Jay Lethal is only over a month into his AEW career, there's plenty of time for the creative team to book him to participate in meaningful feuds and matches.

