WCW veteran Disco Inferno points out major mistake AEW is making with six-time WWE Champion

Disco Inferno recently pointed out a big mistake that AEW's higher-ups have been making with CM Punk so far.

Punk's return to pro wrestling has been viewed as underwhelming thus far. Though The Straight Edge Superstar initially generated a massive buzz with his arrival, Punk's booking against younger talents has been met with critical remarks. On the flips side of that, Bryan Danielson has made been impressive since making his debut.

Considering that, Disco Inferno drew vast comparisons when speaking about both the former WWE Superstars on Keepin It 100 podcast. The WCW veteran applauded Danielson's work and called it the best among the other stars who have debuted alongside him in recent months.

Though Inferno has also liked Punk's matches, they've seemed somewhat 'flat' to him:

"Bryan Danielson's work has been the best on the show since all those guys came in, by far. He's very physical, he's good figure, and his matches make very good sense. But Punk's matches are fine. They all make sense based on the story that they're telling us anything. But it's just flat."

Disco Inferno stated that no one would be captivated if AEW continued to promote CM Punk against opponents like Lee Moriarty.

However, the veteran thinks having The Straight Edge Superstar face more credible opponents will intrigue viewers to tune into the show:

"This is the biggest mistake they've made. If you actually think that promoting CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty is going to get people interested in watching that segment, as I will just completely disagree with you. And I think the numbers show nobody gives a f**k about watching CM Punk fighting Lee Moriarty. When he does fight more credible opponents, you'll see more people watching because we involved in better stuff. So that's what I think so," Disco Inferno said.

AEW star CM Punk finally appears to be involved in a buzzworthy feud

MJF seems to be just the feud CM Punk needed to return to his former self. The two men produced arguably the best promo segment of 2021. Punk and Friedman went to extreme lengths and referenced multiple current WWE stars to insult each other.

Since then, their rivalry has become the most-talked about on AEW programming. Fans are thrilled to see how the storyline unfolds before the two men finally clash in a first-time ever bout.

