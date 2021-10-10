"He's bringing the smoke" - WCW legend heaps praise on Bryan Danielson's recent AEW match

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on the eight-man tag team match that featured The Elite against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express on AEW Dynamite's second-anniversary episode.

While speaking on Konnan's podcast, Keepin it 100, the WCW legend discussed a specific part of the bout when Danielson entered the ring and delivered intense strikes on The Elite, thus firing up the bout. Inferno further praised The American Dragon for looking like a guy from the WWE system:

"When Bryan came in, he was firing up on all of them. Boom, boom, that looked good, like you could see he breathe like this is a guy from the WWE system. He's bringing the smoke. He had intensities and looks like he sticks out like a sore thumb in matches like this. You know it's like you gotta breathe it's like when you're striking guys, You gotta bring it, and those guys were selling it because it looks like he's bringing it. That was the best part of the match," Disco Inferno said.

Bryan Danielson is currently one of the best, if not the best, in-ring technicians of this era. Every match that he has competed in since making his AEW debut has gotten the attention of wrestling veterans, including Disco Inferno.

The recent eight-man match that he was involved in received an equal share of critical remarks and acclaim. In fact, Kenny Omega and The Elite made a hilarious botch, which seemed the only negative playoff from the contest. Regardless, Danielson's performance was again remarkable, as he continues to make headlines now and then.

What's next for Bryan Danielson in AEW?

Despite putting on a tremendous outing, Bryan Danielson and his partners came up short this week. That said, he'll now focus on his upcoming bout, which takes place against Bobby Fish next week on AEW Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the former WWE Champion moving forward, given that Full Gear is precisely a month away. There are plenty of opponents with whom he could ignite a new storyline. With Adam Cole still a step ahead of Jungle Boy, Danielson could step in on the latter's behalf to seek revenge.

