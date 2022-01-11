"Should've been a 4-5 minutes" - Disco Inferno points out big mistake with top AEW star's recent booking

Disco Inferno recently pointed out a notable mistake AEW made with Jade Cargill's booking.

The 29-year old star defeated Ruby Soho to become the first-ever TBS Champion on Dynamite last week. As soul-stirring as the moment was to see the rising star achieve her first accolade, the bout received critical remarks for its underwhelming quality.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that the bout between Soho and Cargill wasn't good. The veteran quipped that the former WWE Superstar appeared too small to execute a credible-looking offense on her opponent.

Furthermore, Inferno believes the bout shouldn't have lasted longer, as 4-5 minutes could have been enough to make Cargill look strong:

"This was not good [On Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho match]. Way too long for Jade Cargill. Ruby Soho is too small to have a credible-looking offense on Jade Cargill," Disco Inferno said. "If they wanted to put Jade Cargill over strong, this should've been a 4-5 minutes with like a 75%- 25%."

Despite the lackluster nature of their bout, Inferno believes Jade Cargill seems more confident and has a better personality than the other women on the roster:

"She looks fantastic. She's definitely has a better presence than the other girls. She has more confidence than the other girls," Disco Inferno added.

There's no doubt Cargill has a lot to learn as a performer. But one would agree that she has all the credentials in her arsenal to rule the women's division.

Lance Storm recently explained the booking comparison between AEW's Jade Cargill and WWE legend Goldberg

Jade Cargill has been undefeated in the singles competition since joining AEW. Wrestling fans often draw booking comparisons between her and Goldberg.

While speaking on the Figure Four Daily podcast, Lance Storm explained that Goldberg's push came during an era when wins mattered the most. Meanwhile, the veteran believes Cargill is thriving in an era where fans want to see match quality:

"To me, the biggest difference is Bill Goldberg's initial push came in an era where wins are what mattered. Jade is in an era where match quality matters more than ever before," Lance Storm said.

Goldberg's undefeated streak of 173-0 is still considered one of the most historical feats in the wrestling business. It will be interesting to see how far Cargill takes her 23-0 winning run.

