"They celebrated" - WCW legend slams Kenny Omega and The Elite for making an embarrassing botch on AEW Dynamite

Disco Inferno recently took a massive dig at Kenny Omega and The Elite after the group made an embarrassing botch in their eight-man tag team match against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express on AEW Dynamite.

During the closing moments, Omega attempted to deliver a powerbomb on Luchasaurus with an assist from Superkliq but fell under the weight of 6 feet monster.

While speaking with Konnan on his podcast, Keepin it 100, Inferno called it a 'terrible' botch and stated that The Elite should have been smart enough to get up and execute the maneuver again. The WCW legend believes the group seemingly celebrated together and knew nothing about covering it up:

"The match has had a terrible botch, the powerbomb thing where they fell down. They should have been smart enough to get up and do it again, but they all didn't know, nobody knew what to do, and they just stood there and acted like they celebrated when he (Kenny Omega) obviously screwed it up," Disco Inferno said.

Despite an action-packed opening bout, The Cleaner found himself under the radar of criticism after making the botch. Inferno has made valid points as nobody even tried to cover it up instead of looking at each other's faces like nothing happened.

Regardless, The Elite won the match comprehensively after hitting a four-way BTE trigger on Jungle Boy. That said, the rivalry between these groups seemingly finished on the flagship's anniversary show this week.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will be on a collision course ahead of AEW Full Gear

While Kenny Omega may have ended his feud with Bryan Danielson and his company, for now, he may have a tougher challenger ahead in Hangman Page. The Cowboy made a stunning return as the Joker during the seven-man Casino ladder match and went on to become the No.1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

With the Full Gear pay-per-view not far away, the company is likely to reignite Page's redemption story, which was put on the shelf, citing his indefinite hiatus. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page might come face to face next week to kickstart the build on their possible match next month.

