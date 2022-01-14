"They've been referencing WWE too much" - Disco Inferno slams ongoing AEW storyline

CM Punk and MJF's feud has enthralled the wrestling world. However, Disco Inferno isn't a fan of how the two AEW stars have excessively used WWE's name to enhance their storyline.

Punk and Friedman have centered their beef around taking shots at Vince McMahon's promotion since the beginning of their feud. Their most captivating war of words went down on the November 24th episode of Dynamite. The promo saw the two men name-drop multiple WWE Superstars while mocking one another.

While discussing the AEW stars' feud on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno lashed out at MJF and CM Punk for making too many WWE references and using unnecessary foul language:

"Here's the two things that have happened too much in this feud,'' said Disco Inferno. "They've been referencing WWE too much, and they cuss everything. They've been doing way too much foul language when it's not necessary."

Interestingly enough, their rip-roaring segment didn't fall on deaf ears. It provoked Edge and The Miz to take a shot at AEW for using their names to generate a cheap reaction from their fanbase.

Punk and Friedman have succeeded in captivating wrestling fans with the massive hype surrounding their feud. It's only a matter of time before the company pulls the trigger on the first-time-ever clash between the two men.

CM Punk survived the wrath of Wardlow on AEW Dynamite this week

CM Punk took the beating of his life when he stepped into the ring against Wardlow on Dynamite last night. Mr. Mayhem delivered multiple powerbombs and almost handed The Straight Edge Superstar his first loss in All Elite Wrestling.

However, Punk snuck a roll-up victory after MJF interfered in the bout. Wardlow's 18-match win-streak ended after being defeated by the former WWE Superstar.

The 33-year old star was furious with the loss and even teased turning on his leader. The saga between Punk and MJF has garnered a tremendous amount of attention and it will be interesting to see how the feud progresses.

