5 WWE Superstars mentioned during CM Punk-MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

AEW grabbed massive headlines last night when CM Punk and MJF exchanged in a heated war of words during the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite. The moment both men laid hold of the mic, Chicago fans knew they would be in for a treat.

However, very few anticipated that Mr. Friedman and Punk would go off track to cut a memorable promo. It felt ordinary when both men started digging into each other's past to humiliate each other. But the entire complexion of the segment took a turnaround when Punk and MJF name-dropped not one but five current WWE employees.

It added an extra layer of intensity to their verbal confrontation, leaving fans in bated breath and generating wild reactions. Given what transpired during the segment, it is safe to assume that MJF and CM Punk produced arguably the best promo time of the decade that lasted for 20 minutes.

Now, without further ado, let's take a deep look at the five WWE names name-dropped during the segment between MJF and CM Punk.

#5 AEW's MJF says CM Punk 'didn't want none' - a reference to former WWE Champion AJ Styles

During the back and forth exchange of words, MJF expressed frustration towards CM Punk for not mentioning his name in interviews and podcasts while opening up about his dream list of opponents in AEW.

Mr. Friedman quoted that The Straight Edge Superstar 'didn't want none.' For those who don't know, The Pinnacle leader used AJ Styles' theme song lyrics, which go by the name 'they don't want none.'

It was an indirect shot at Punk, and to some extent, the AEW universe didn't even realize that MJF referred it to AJ Styles.

