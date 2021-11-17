"I don't know what they're doing"- WCW legend Disco Inferno slams how AEW is booking former WWE Superstar

Disco Inferno has lashed out at AEW's higher-ups for their poor booking of Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy has often found himself under the radar of criticism ever since he left WWE to jump over to AEW in September this year. He made a desirable start to his AEW career, reuniting with The Young Bucks to form Superkliq. Moreover, he is undefeated in singles competition. But many believe the company is wasting his talent by confining him with factions of heels.

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno stated that AEW should push Adam Cole as a babyface, given the enormous reaction he gets on the show:

"Yeah, Cole should be booked as a babyface, a top babyface there. He gets the biggest babyface reaction on the show. And they booked him as a heel. I don't know what they're doing," Disco Inferno said.

The WCW veteran's statement comes on the heels of Jim Cornette's critical remarks about the former NXT Champion. The former WWE personality retweeted Cole's tweet regarding his 13-year journey in pro wrestling thus far.

Cornette slammed The Panama City Boy, stating that he made a mistake by leaving Vince McMahon's promotion. Furthermore, he even criticized Cole for joking around The Elite and Superkliq:

"Sad to say, Adam, you should have tweeted this before you left the big time and joined the Lollipop Guild. Every match you spend joking around with and getting kissed by juvenile delinquents instead of kicking stars' a**es further blemishes your considerable talent."

Meanwhile, Cole seems extremely happy since joining Tony Khan's promotion as he's getting the opportunity to work alongside his old friends in The Young Bucks and his real-life girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker.

Superkliq suffered a massive loss at the hands of Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at AEW Full Gear

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express defeated Superkliq in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the recently concluded AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Both teams laid their entire arsenal on display and made full use of the No Disqualification stipulation.

Now that both trios hold a victory against each other, it will be interesting whether or not the company pulls the trigger on a rubber match. Tonight's AEW Dynamite will likely shed some light on the future of their feud.

