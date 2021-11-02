"You left the big time" – Wrestling veteran takes a massive dig at Adam Cole

Jim Cornette blasted AEW's Adam Cole for wasting his talent by leaving WWE.

Earlier today, Cole took to Twitter to acknowledge his 13-year pro-wrestling journey. The former NXT Champion said that he's only 32-years-old and everyone should be beware of him, given that he hasn't even reached his prime yet:

Adam Cole @AdamColePro



The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…



Not scary for me…scary for you. I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old…The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old…The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay https://t.co/CPtoqBQ3aM

Retweeting the post, Jim Cornette quipped that Cole should've said this before leaving Vince McMahon's promotion. He also lashed out at the Superkliq star for joking around with The Young Bucks and wasting his talent:

Jim Cornette @TheJimCornette Adam Cole @AdamColePro



The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…



Not scary for me…scary for you. I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old…The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old…The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay https://t.co/CPtoqBQ3aM Sad to say, Adam, you should have tweeted this before you left the big time and joined the Lollipop Guild. Every match you spend joking around with and getting kissed by juvenile delinquents instead of kicking stars' asses further blemishes your considerable talent. twitter.com/AdamColePro/st… Sad to say, Adam, you should have tweeted this before you left the big time and joined the Lollipop Guild. Every match you spend joking around with and getting kissed by juvenile delinquents instead of kicking stars' asses further blemishes your considerable talent. twitter.com/AdamColePro/st…

It wasn't a surprise when Jim Cornette slammed Cole for his light-hearted tweet. The wrestling manager has often criticized the former NXT star and his friends for their performances in AEW.

The former Undisputed Era member is yet to respond to Cornette's unkind remarks. Meanwhile, Cole has been extremely happy to be part of AEW, where he's getting the opportunity to work alongside his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, and friends in The Elite faction.

Will Adam Cole compete in the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view?

Adam Cole @AdamColePro The more that I try, the more that I want… The more that I try, the more that I want… https://t.co/2Ubid3dKtz

With Full Gear pay-per-view fast approaching, the storyline direction for Adam Cole is still unclear. Even though he was on a collision course with Jungle Boy, it's unlikely that another match between the two stars will go down

The Panama City Playboy dismantled The Jurassic Express member a few weeks ago, possibly putting him on the shelf. However, Christian Cage could emerge to challenge Adam Cole. Captain Charisma hasn't been seen on AEW programming, given his prior commitment to IMPACT Wrestling.

Christian recently lost the IMPACT World Championship at Bound to Glory to Josh Alexander. Hence, fans can expect him to return to AEW as soon as possible.

However, this is just speculation at the moment. With Dynamite set to air tomorrow night, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for Adam Cole next.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Jim Cornette's remarks on Adam Cole? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you want to see face Adam Cole at Full Gear? Jungle Boy Christian Cage 1 votes so far