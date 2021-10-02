"You can't be boring" - Disco Inferno takes a massive shot at popular AEW star

Wrestling personality Disco Inferno recently stated that AEW star Jungle Boy needs to elevate his game.

While speaking with Konnan on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno expressed that pro wrestling veteran Christian Cage - Jungle Boy's on-screen ally - may be putting himself over by tagging alongside younger talent who "don't know how to get over."

He further said the 24-year-old isn't charismatic and needs to work on his character:

"Jungle Boy needs to up his game because you can't be boring. Like you can be like you know, not great everything, but if you have one tone, and it's this, it's like you're talking in the same tone all the time. Christian Cage is working with him. I've seen them in vignettes together. I don't know if maybe Christian looks at these guys and says, 'Hey, I can still get over because these guys aren't over and don't know how to get over, and I'm gonna get myself over.'" Disco Inferno continued, "Jungle Boy needs help. He needs work, and he's not charismatic. He's a guy with long hair."

In addition to his critical remarks, Disco Inferno added that Jungle Boy isn't doing anything that a star does, but his fanbase views him as a complete package who doesn't need to work on anything:

"He needs work, and the worst thing about it is, I look at him as, 'He needs work,' Konnan looks at him, 'He needs work.' But like, I don't know if his fan base thinks he needs any work to think he's fine. I think that's probably the divide there on this character because everybody keeps saying he's a star. He's not doing anything that stars do because every segment he has it's like a backstage segment," Disco Inferno said.

AEW's Jungle Boy is currently engaged in a rivalry with Adam Cole

While there's no doubt that Jungle Boy needs to improve on cutting promos, the 24-year-old is already an incredible in-ring performer. He is currently involved in a storyline with Adam Cole. Both men fought in their first singles encounter this week, which ended with the former WWE superstar picking up a victory.

Despite coming up short, Jungle Boy doesn't seem to be finished with Cole. The former executed his submission over Adam Cole when The Elite brawled with Bryan Danielson and co. on AEW Rampage.

