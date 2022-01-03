"A green kid who didn't know what he was doing" - Disco Inferno lashes out at AEW for top star's booking

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently pointed out his biggest gripe with AEW youngster Hook's presentation in the company.

The Team Taz member has competed in two matches so far, and he has won both bouts with relative ease. But his second match against Bear Bronson on the "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Rampage generated some controversy when Taz's son no-sold a Rikishi Driver by his opponent. Many fans felt the AEW star no-selling such a dangerous-looking move defied basic wrestling psychology.

Disco Inferno echoed similar sentiments while speaking on the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast. Inferno explained that Hook should have competed as an underdog in the match because he was wrestling someone who was around 100 pounds heavier than him.

"Bro, he's 180 pounds, he should be fighting like Ricky Morton, fighting from underneath," said Disco Inferno. "Whoever laid out that match, that was like a guy 100 pounds heavier than Hook, and at no point in the match they laid that out with the psychology of a big guy vs. small guy fight."

Inferno added that Hook came across as one of the "green guys" one would see at an indie show due to his no-selling in the match. That being said, the former WCW star praised the AEW standout for having impactful moves in his arsenal and being "good-looking."

"They looked like the green guys from the indie shows, where they hit a move, and they just kind of get up, standing, and waiting for the next move," said Inferno. "It was supposed to be a no-sell spot, but Hook came across a green kid who didn't know what he was doing. I mean, still, his offense looks good, he's a good-looking kid."

Hook picked up the win over Bronson in just over three minutes; much like his debut match, the young star had a dominant performance.

Hook could have a memorable 2022 in AEW

Despite minor criticisms from certain corners of the wrestling world, Hook has firmly established himself as one of the brightest young talents in AEW. Though he has only competed in two matches, Taz's son has already become extremely popular with fans, with his merchandise outselling even that of CM Punk.

AEW doesn't usually hot-shot anyone into the title or main-event picture, so fans can expect Hook to keep collecting momentum-boosting wins for a while.

For now, the company has teased a match between Hook and Tony Nese, as the latter was spotted sitting in the audience during the Team Taz member's bout against Bear Bronson.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's assessment of Hook's booking in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

