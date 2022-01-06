"These injuries aren't accidents" - WCW veteran Disco Inferno takes a shot at AEW after scary spot on Dynamite

Despite three title matches and a pair of new champions being crowned, the most newsworthy aspect of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite was Rey Fenix's scary arm injury. WCW veteran Disco Inferno has also shared his view on the same, which, as expected, was critical of AEW.

During the main event of Dynamite, Luchasaurus dropped Rey Fenix with a Chokeslam through the table. The landing wasn't smooth as the latter's arm struck the floor, leaving him visibly in pain.

The match, however, continued with Jungle Boy pinning Penta El Zero Meido, resulting in Jurassic Express becoming the new AEW Tag Team Champions. A few moments after the show, Disco Inferno took to Twitter to take a shot at AEW, though he didn't directly name-drop the company or Rey Fenix.

Inferno tweeted that the injuries couldn't be mere accidents. He added that they are "inevitable" considering the risk factor, further implying that the in-ring work in AEW could get a little too risky and reckless.

"These injuries aren't accidents. They are inevitable based on the risk probabilities." tweeted Disco Inferno

In recent times, many have argued that AEW should set up a training center to avoid any mishaps inside the ring. Given how nasty Rey Fenix's injury looked, a Performance Center like WWE could drastically reduce the possibility of such unfortunate in-ring accidents.

Thunder Rosa urged fans to pray for Rey Fenix following AEW Dynamite

Immediately after Dynamite went off the air, Thunder Rosa sent a heartfelt message to fans, addressing Rey Fenix's injury.

She tweeted that all athletes put their bodies on the line for the sake of entertainment, and as such, fans must be mindful of what they write about them on social media.

Rosa concluded by requesting everyone to pray for the former AEW Tag Team Champion's well-being and health.

A recent update on Rey Fenix reported that the AEW star may have dislocated his shoulder. It now remains to be seen when we will see him back on the company's programming.

