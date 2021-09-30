"Shouldn't they still be having issues?"- WCW legend wants AEW's Jon Moxley to reignite feud with his best friend

WCW legend Disco Inferno recently expressed his desire to see Jon Moxley reignite his feud with Eddie Kingston.

While speaking on Konnan's podcast, Keepin It 100, Disco Inferno heaped praise on how Mox and Kingston initiated their rivalry, starting with fighting against each other to becoming close friends.

However, he slammed both men for doing nothing now except cutting promos on other guys. Inferno explained that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston could continue with the episodic storytelling surrounding their relationship:

"Moxley is like, he's got way more range. He did a good angle with Eddie. Okay, that was good soap opera storytelling, and then all of a sudden, it's like, okay, they were together, and they're just cutting promos against the other guys. I think they can continue with episodic storytelling with their relationship. Because all of a sudden, they were guys that like, respect each other in the indies, which they sold. Then they fought each other in violent matches, and then out of the violence, they became friends again. But like, okay, they're friends again, that's it. Okay, now we're friends, they were partners," Inferno revealed.

The WCW legend believes AEW isn't capitalizing on their characters. He added that both men should react to each other when they lose a particular match to develop beef again:

"I think like shouldn't they still be having issues? Because they got long history with each other. That's the thing that they're not doing any context storytelling with their characters. When they lose a match, how would they react? If they win, there's nothing going on with this. They're just cutting promos on the next opponents every week," Disco Inferno said.

AEW's Jon Moxley has had multiple feuds with NJPW stars this year

Wrslient 💜💪🧹 @Ms_Bad_Jedi



This was brutal indeed



#AEWRampage Thanks to an intervention from Homicide, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston win over Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki!This was brutal indeed Thanks to an intervention from Homicide, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston win over Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki!



This was brutal indeed



#AEWRampage https://t.co/A0O6gTN7zW

Jon Moxley's booking has been questionable this year, given that he carried the AEW World Championship around his waist a year ago. He hasn't been involved in a singles title match since losing to Kenny Omega.

However, the former WWE superstar has broken the hedges of the forbidden door to ignite high-profile rivalries with Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Minoru Suzuki, and many more.

His wife, Renee Paquette, recently stated that Mox is enjoying facing NJPW legends. Despite that, fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the main event picture again. The prospect of a Kingston-Moxley feud would also be intriguing if booked correctly.

Also Read

What do you make of Disco Inferno's comments about Jon Moxley's booking? Sound off in the comments section below.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Vedant Jain