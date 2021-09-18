"We’ve never seen"- Former WWE broadcaster comments on a possible feud between Jon Moxley and Daniel Bryan in AEW

Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette believes AEW fans would be thrilled to see a program between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

While speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc, Paquette discussed numerous topics, including her thoughts on Bryan Danielson's debut match in AEW against Kenny Omega instead of being against her husband.

Paquette stated that people are more invested in the ongoing rivalry between Omega and Bryan. She added that fans have already witnessed multiple matches between her husband and Bryan. However, she believes it would be cool to see an aggressive Jon Moxley going up against The American Dragon in AEW:

"Now that that storyline is already kind of going in that direction, I think that’s what people want to see,” Paquette noted. “People have been able to see Daniel Bryan vs. Dean Ambrose. We’ve never seen ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, at least not for a very, very long time. So that’ll be cool.”

Renee Paquette also commented on Jon Moxley's recent feud with the majority of the NJPW roster. She stated that her husband is currently living the best life.

"He’s living his best life. He’s enjoying it,” Paquette revealed.

Josiah J. Duarte @duarte_josiah01 I Think Bryan Danielson, A. K. A. Daniel Bryan vs. Jon Moxley in AEW Will Be Perfect For All Elite Wrestling I Think Bryan Danielson, A. K. A. Daniel Bryan vs. Jon Moxley in AEW Will Be Perfect For All Elite Wrestling https://t.co/nUgnXwMzrB

Since returning from a brief hiatus a few months ago, Jon Moxley has been breaking the hinges of the forbidden door to engage in a feud with NJPW stars. This year he has already faced some top-notch names like Minoru Suzuki, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata, to name a few.

Now returning to Renee Paquette's statement, there's no doubt fans have seen multiple showdowns between Bryan and the former Dean Ambrose.

However, the latter has incredibly polished his character ever since leaving WWE. He is currently the most daredevil superstar on the roster. Once The American Dragon finishes his storyline with Omega, fans will love to see another match between the two former WWE Superstars.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a tag team match next week

In the upcoming Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage, the babyface duo will face the likes of Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a Lights Out match.

Both teams engaged in a massive brawl after Mox and The Mad King defeated 2point0 on Wednesday night. Given the violent nature of all these men, their impending encounter will be nothing short of gruesome.

Also Read

Do you want to see a feud between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star wants to face Adam Cole! In fact, he told us so. Click here for more.

Edited by Vedant Jain