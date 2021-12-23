"Have them fighting over like Anna Jay and Tay Conti"- Disco Inferno wants two rising AEW stars to fight in a high-stakes match

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on AEW star Hook's debut match while also pitching a captivating angle for him down the road.

Taz's son, Hook, has generated a massive buzz after making an exceptional start to his pro wrestling career by defeating Fuego Del Sol on an episode of AEW Rampage.

The 22-year old star looked dominant and showed breath-taking maneuvers throughout the bout. Since then, Hook has become one of the most talked-about people in wrestling. Veterans and fans alike have praised the rising star's potential as a wrestler.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that Hook appeared as a brawler and showed that he has all the credentials to be a fighter:

"So the match starts, and bro he wrestles, he looks like he is a bad***. Like he was turning this guy into a pretzel and stuff everything," Disco Inferno said. He looked good. But you know, and he had the guy in the corner. He was throwing some good punches like he looked like he could fight"

Upon watching his match, Inferno pitched a storyline where Hook can collide with Jungle Boy over Anna Jay and Tay Conti, respectively. The WCW veteran believes having such a scenario would grab more eyeballs on the product since both men resemble one another and are good-looking:

"And I'm watching this, and I'm like, I immediately this angle just popped up in my head. So 100% if they took this kid and put it against Jungle Boy and have them fighting over like Anna Jay and Tay Conti. I guarantee you that more women would start watching that show. He's a good look. He's the same size as Jungle Boy. It's a perfect match-up. They're really the same size, and they're both good-looking kids."

Given that Anna Jay and Jungle Boy are in a real-life relationship, it wouldn't be a far-off possibility to see them work together down the road. But the prospect of seeing Hook and Conti would require a considerable character change, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Hook will return to action during the Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage this week

Hook will have an uphill task this week as he faces Bear Bronson on the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Rampage.

Considering Bronson's size and ability to dismantle his opponents, Taz's son must plan a strategy to put his opponent down for good. Whether or not Hook's momentum turns out to be short-lived remains to be seen.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Disco Inferno's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like Disco Inferno's storyline angle for Hook? Yes No 5 votes so far