Dustin Rhodes clarifies his AEW status after Cody Rhodes' departure

The news of Cody Rhodes leaving AEW has shaken the wrestling industry. Dustin Rhodes has now clarified his status with the company in the wake of his brother's shocking departure.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the founding of All Elite Wrestling. Both were involved in the company's creation and have been driving forces behind the scenes. In a stunning development, it appears that neither are with the promotion anymore.

Cody has confirmed in recent weeks that he's been working without a contract after his initial deal expired. Reports now indicate that Cody and AEW President Tony Khan could not reach a new agreement and have parted ways.

In the wake of this news, attention turned to Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes. The Natural has been with AEW since its inaugural Double or Nothing PPV and has managed to revitalize his career with the promotion. Dustin has clarified that he's still very much an AEW employee, writing on Twitter:

"No I am not leaving. I like it here in @AEW"

Dustin initially joined AEW in 2019, facing his brother Cody at Double or Nothing. The match received acclaim from critics and fans alike and led to Dustin signing with AEW full-time.

The elder Rhodes also serves as a backstage producer, where he works to develop young talent. It's a role he seems to enjoy and has prospered in. While it's unclear how long Dustin will stay in AEW, it seems he's not ready to leave anytime soon.

When is Dustin Rhodes' AEW contract ending?

Dustin Rhodes' contract with AEW is a point of speculation. As noted, The Natural is not limited to television, but plays an integral role backstage in the company.

Any projection should take into account that, like Billy Gunn, he serves in a dual capacity as both performer and coach. Rhodes has apparently been working with some of the younger talent in the company, helping them to develop both their wrestling and promo skillsets.

Where will Dustin now feature in AEW? It's hard to tell, but more should be revealed in coming weeks.

