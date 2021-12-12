Top AEW star names Randy Orton as his #1 pick for Mt. Rushmore of modern wrestling

Randy Orton has spoken poorly of AEW, but that did not stop Dustin Rhodes from placing The Viper at the top of his personal Mt. Rushmore of modern professional wrestling.

The conversation started after the former Goldust named his personal top four of all time, naming Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, Bryan Danielson and Stone Cold Steve Austin. A Twitter user pointed out that Randy Orton belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling.

"Was reading about @ShawnMichaels and how so many would say he is the best of all time. I can confirm. So good, but, there are 2 others I want to put in there as well. @RandyOrton and @bryandanielson , and @steveaustinBSR These 4 are tops personally for me. #ProWrestling"- Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes

These 4 are tops personally for me. Was reading about @ShawnMichaels and how so many would say he is the best of all time. I can confirm. So good, but, there are 2 others I want to put in there as well. @RandyOrton and @bryandanielson , and @steveaustinBSR These 4 are tops personally for me. #ProWrestling Was reading about @ShawnMichaels and how so many would say he is the best of all time. I can confirm. So good, but, there are 2 others I want to put in there as well. @RandyOrton and @bryandanielson, and @steveaustinBSR These 4 are tops personally for me. #ProWrestling

The Nightmare Family member responded to the Twitter user by stating that Randy Orton was number 1 on his Mt. Rushmore of modern wrestling.

Such lists are highly subjective, but the people Dustin Rhodes has chosen are all legitimate legends of the business. Randy Orton has been a cornerstone of WWE for a very long time and deserves recognition as arguably the greatest modern wrestling star.

There is an interesting theory regarding AEW and Randy Orton

Over 2021, a number of former WWE Superstars have jumped ship to AEW. Stars like Paul Wight (formerly known as The Big Show), Mark Henry and Christian Cage made the switch with an interesting correlation between all three.

Also Read Article Continues below

During their respective time in WWE, their last segments in Vince McMahon's company before leaving for AEW were all against Randy Orton. With The Apex Predator attacking them or belittling them on the mic. Christian Cage ate a punt kick, while Orton tore down Mark Henry and the World's Largest Athlete on the Legends Edition of WWE RAW.

Jon Moxley said many stunning things in his book. Find out what he said right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you be interesting in seeing Randy Orton in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far