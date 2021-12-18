"I salute Tony Khan for having the b**** to book it"- Former WWE personality comments on recent AEW match [Exclusive]

Wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson match that went down during this week's AEW Winter is Coming edition.

No decisive winner emerged when Page and Danielson slugged it out for the AEW World Championship. Both men failed to pin the other for a straight hour, and as a result, the fight ended in a time-limit draw. Fans and veterans have since shared a mixed response to AEW's decision to book such an outcome.

While speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that a 30-minute draw could have been much better than taking the clash to an hour. Plus, the wrestling manager saluted Tony Khan for taking the risk in booking an hour-long match on a two-hour Dynamite episode:

"Well, I think a 30-minute draw would have been better. I think they could have put all their stuff in a shorter time, but if he [Tony Khan] had confidence enough to have them go, and Danielson did, and I heard it was a great match. And I salute Tony Khan for having the b**** to book it. See, when you book something, you don't know how it's gonna turn out. You are hoping for the best. But he said, you know we do this in an hour, and it dragged in the middle, and these guys pick him up. You know he's had to have some second thoughts about that."

Mantell further credited Danielson's experience for being firmly behind the company's decision to make their match the longest in history.

On the flip side, the wrestling manager believes Page could have been doubtful before the commencement of their clash.

You can check out the entire clip below:

A rematch between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson for the AEW World title could be on the cards

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the war between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson is far from over, especially the way their first-time-ever bout ended. The AEW universe can expect both men to continue their feud on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

With Battle of the Belts and the Revolution pay-per-view lined up as the next big event, the company could book their inevitable clash between the two stars on either of these dates.

What do you make of Dutch Mantell's statement? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

