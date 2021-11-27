Wrestling legend points out the biggest issue with Britt Baker losing at AEW Rampage (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up about AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker's shocking loss to Riho on this week's Rampage.

The Doctor and the Japanese star met in a non-title clash at the Friday night show. Not many expected Baker to lose, but Riho pulled off a massive upset, earning a shot at the AEW Women's Championship in the process.

Speaking on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the match.

The wrestling veteran stated that although he enjoyed the bout and its finish, he didn't like the fact that one has to beat a champion to earn a shot at the world championship. Furthermore, Mantell particularly praised Riho's performance against Britt Baker on AEW Rampage:

"I liked the finish, I liked the match. I don't like the deal, if you win, you get a title shot. They could have left that out completely. You go in the ring and have Britt think she’s got this wrapped up, and the girl beats her. Now, so much, you get to the same spot. But I like that girl, I like that Japanese girl Riho," said Dutch Mantell.

AEW is planning a massive rematch for Britt Baker at Revolution 2022

It's safe to assume that the rivalry that put AEW's women's division on the map was the one between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. The two performers have squared off twice now, with both scoring a win each.

The Doctor and La Mera Mera's most talked-about match went down on March 17 earlier this year, when the two met in a brutal Lights Out Match, where Rosa walked out with the win. Now, if a recent report is anything to go by, AEW is planning a third and possibly decisive match between the two.

The company was reportedly looking to book this match sometime early next year or at Revolution 2022. There's no doubt that Baker and Rosa would put forth another memorable performance, possibly even bettering their previous matches.

