Former WWE manager gives his honest opinion of Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage (Exclusive) 

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently opened up about Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston's match that kickstarted this week's AEW Rampage.

The American Dragon and the Mad King competed in the first semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The dream match certainly lived up to expectations and ended with Bryan Danielson winning after locking in the Triangle Choke on his opponent.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell also stated that he enjoyed the match. He disclosed that he watched Rampage's opening match with his son-in-law, who was perplexed by Kingston and Danielson's stiff exchange of chops.

He also pointed to the spot where Eddie Kingston hit a Spinning Backfist on Bryan Danielson, saying it looked like it was a "shoot."

"My son-in-law was watching it and said, "why is his chest all red?" I said, "the Kingston kid beat the hell out of him, that's what he did. He asked me if I have seen any guys bleeding him from the chest, and I said, "Oh yeah"! That backfist by Kingston looked like it knocked him (Danielson) down. You know how much effort that takes? You gotta get into a mindset of a shoot. I don't know MMA, but I know how to kick a guy. I know how to do a spinning backfist, but if you can make it look like you're trying to hit him, that's great," said Dutch Mantell

What's next for Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston in AEW?

Despite losing the match, Kingston has walked out of AEW Rampage looking stronger than ever. Moments after his bout ended, he had a heated segment with CM Punk backstage. Both men almost had a physical altercation.

This could potentially lead to a marquee match between Eddie Kingston and CM Punk at Full Gear 2021 on November 13th. It would be Kingston's biggest singles match to date against such a formidable opponent.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson has advanced to the final round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. At Full Gear 2021, he would face the winner of Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy.

