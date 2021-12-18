WWE veteran lavishes praise on a recent match in AEW [Exclusive]

Dutch Mantell had high words of praise when he recently reviewed an eight-man tag team match that went down on AEW Rampage this week.

During the opening bout, Best Friends defeated the Superkliq and Bobby Fish in what turned out to be nothing short of an action-packed contest. Both teams left no stone unturned in laying their entire arsenal on display.

However, Trent emerged as the star of the night as he pinned Fish to pick up a victory for his team. Regardless of the result, the overall payoff for the match was that it received critical acclaim.

While speaking on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell applauded all the men for implementing hellacious moves and sequenced them correctly throughout the match. The wrestling manager even heaped praise on Orange Cassidy for doing a top rope spot to mock The Young Bucks:

"Good match. Good match. I like Cassidy walking the top rope and doing the mock of the Young Bucks, and that was good. And they did some hellacious moves in this, and it was kind of sequenced correctly too, and it didn't seem to be too much of speed fest, calmed it down a little bit. So I mean, it's wrestling, so you just, gotta judge it on what to do, and I kind of liked the first match. It was good and good finish too," Dutch Mantell said.

Though Cassidy and Best Friends celebrated that night, the feud between the two factions is far from over. Cole and his men will be eyeing vengeance after suffering humiliation.

On the flip side, Trent had a night to remember after he outperformed in his first match back since April of this year. Given the momentum he picked up, it will be interesting to see what AEW has in store for him moving forward.

You can check out the entire video below:

Adam Cole will face Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite next week

Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy will collide in a first-time-ever match next week on the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. It's worth noting that the former NXT Champion is presently undefeated in singles competition.

Moreover, Cole could be hiding a big surprise up his sleeve as he's recently been teasing the potential arrival of his former friend Kyle O'Reilly. Whether or not the speculation turns out to be true, fans will be in for a treat to watch the two top stars battle to prove their supremacy.

What do you make of Dutch Mantell's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

(While using any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

A WWE Hall of Famer is very impressed with Hook's debut. Check it out here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who are you rooting for next week? Adam Cole Orange Cassidy 0 votes so far