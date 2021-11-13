"He missed it by this far" - WWE veteran points out hilarious Matt Hardy botch from AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently opened up about this week's AEW Rampage and pointed out the hilarious botch Matt Hardy made at the show's main event.

He and Orange Cassidy competed in a Lumberjack Match on the show's main event. The WWE icon came out on top thanks to some timely interference from his Hardy Family Office stablemates.

During the match, Hardy attempted to deliver an Elbow Drop on Orange Cassidy but missed it by a mile, dropping onto the mat instead. Speaking on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell addressed the botch.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk w/Dutch Mantell: Roman Reigns vs. King Woods twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk w/Dutch Mantell: Roman Reigns vs. King Woods twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

He stated that AEW Rampage was a better show than SmackDown, only hampered by the main event and Hardy's mistimed move. Mantell predicted that the botch would be a trending topic among fans for the rest of the week:

"Well, I didn't like much SmackDown. I think except for that last match on Rampage, I think they had a better show. But that last match was just hodge-podge, and there was just too much going on. Did you see the elbow Matt Hardy dropped at the very end? He missed it by this far. That's gonna be on AEW botches all week long," said Dutch Mantell

Check out the review of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage below:

Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy's feud in AEW

The 'Freshly Squeezed' and Hardy's rivalry is among the longest-running ones in AEW right now. The duo first wrestled on the August 25th edition of Dynamite, where Orange Cassidy defeated Matt Hardy in a fairly-competitive match.

Both men competed in several multi-man matches alongside their stables, Best Friends and Hardy Family Office, respectively. While many believed their clash on this week's AEW Rampage would put an end to their rivalry, the bout's controversial ending suggests otherwise.

Fans can expect Orange Cassidy to exact revenge against Hardy in the coming weeks on AEW's weekly programming.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Did you enjoy Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy's match on this week's AEW Rampage? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Angana Roy