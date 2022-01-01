"WWE wouldn't even think about it" - Dutch Mantell lavishes praise at recent AEW Rampage match (Exclusive)

The Street Fight pitting Tay Conti and Anna Jay against The Bunny and Penelope Ford from AEW Rampage is earning massive praise from fans. The latest to appreciate the tag team bout is wrestling legend Dutch Mantell.

Conti and Jay came were victorious in arguably the most violent match in AEW Rampage's still-short history on Friday night. All four performers fought valiantly, ending the months-long feud with a bang after Anna Jay locked in The Bunny into the QueenSlayer submission maneuver.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @TayConti_, @thePenelopeFord & Thank you + congratulations to all 4 women @annajay___ @AllieWrestling for an incredible Street Fight on #AEWRampage , one of the most brutal wrestling matches ever on tv & will surely stand the test of time! Thank you to everyone watching Rampage! Thank you + congratulations to all 4 women @annajay___ , @TayConti_, @thePenelopeFord & @AllieWrestling for an incredible Street Fight on #AEWRampage, one of the most brutal wrestling matches ever on tv & will surely stand the test of time! Thank you to everyone watching Rampage! https://t.co/NnEkCsvmU1

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the match was "off the charts" good.

He believed that the usage of blood in the match enhanced the quality and that WWE wouldn't even think booking something like this. Mantell also singled out The Bunny's performance, saying she was the star of the show. The wrestling veteran concluded that the match was also "very well laid out."

Speaking of AEW, I would like to say that the girls' match, that females' match was off the charts, off the fricking charts. That was a very good match, and color (blood) added a lot to it. How many times would you see, WWE wouldn't even think about it. That Bunny girl, she was with me in TNA, she was great. I don't know who put out that match, but it was very well laid out." said Dutch Mantell

What else went down on this week's AEW Rampage?

While the Street Fight was easily the standout match on AEW Rampage, there were a couple of more entertaining bouts as well.

Darby Allin defeated Anthony Bowen in the night's opening contest. The post-match development was even more intriguing, where the promotion teased a feud between Allin and Andrade El Idolo. Later, AEW broadcaster Taz enlightened fans about his son and Team Taz member Hook's in-ring technique.

Lastly, the main event of AEW Rampage saw Cody Rhodes successfully defending his TNT Championship against Men of the Year's Ethan Page. Despite putting in a valiant effort, Page failed to win, falling to a Tiger Driver 98 by Cody.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of the Street Fight from this week's AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

