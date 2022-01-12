"Proud N Powerful would be world tag team champions"- Top star blames 6-time WWE World Champion for holding AEW team back

Chris Jericho was instrumental in ensuring AEW got off to a flying start. According to Eddie Kingston, the 6-time WWE world champion is solely responsible for Proud N Powerful not winning the AEW Tag Team Championships yet.

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho have been at each other's necks lately on AEW programming. The Demo God made the save for the Mad King, which the latter didn't appreciate. Their feud is intertwined with both men's ongoing issues against 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Eddie Kingston spoke about the inaugural AEW world champion holding back Santana and Ortiz:

"If I had my way...there are a lot of things going on with Garcia and 2point0 and now Jericho is sticking his nose in my business. I love PNP, those are my boys for years, I love them both to death. I don't like it that they are with Jericho and never did. Whatever, we all have to make money. I have my own opinion on Jericho. I don't want his help, I don't need his help. He's helping out PNP, but are they world tag team champions? No because they are busy dealing with Jericho's beef. If it wasn't for Chris Jericho and his beef with random people, Proud N Powerful would be world tag team champions."

snowboiiii 🪝 #hookgang @snowboiiii eddie kingston vs garcia and 2point0 is the feud of the year so far. no question eddie kingston vs garcia and 2point0 is the feud of the year so far. no question https://t.co/xOaBwVcqtw

Eddie Kingston proceeded to challenge Le Champion:

"I'm saying it now. If Jericho don't like it, come see me in Raleigh, I'll be there. Jericho is not the guy from Smokey Mountain, he's not the guy from New Japan. Don't come at me and try to help me. I don't want your help. Go help PNP get a world tag title shot instead of worrying about yourself. Clickbait it." (h/t: Fightful)

The AEW Tag Team Championship recently changed hands

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Major Congratulations to Jurassic Express Becoming the New AEW Tag Team Champions Major Congratulations to Jurassic Express Becoming the New AEW Tag Team Champions https://t.co/3zWTRWBrUX

Lucha Brothers won the tag team title at All Out in a classic steel cage match against the Young Bucks. However, after nearly three months as champions, they were dethroned by Jurassic Express's Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the main event of the first Dynamite on TBS.

Fenix and Penta lost the AAA Tag Team Championship to FTR not too long ago, and now find themselves without tag team gold.

Santana and Ortiz are among the best tag teams in the company and surely deserve a run with the titles. Their association with the Inner Circle has often seen them engage in multi-man feuds.

Also Read Article Continues below

But after Eddie Kingston's words, fans will be hoping to see the former LAX members lift the championship belts soon.

Edited by Arjun