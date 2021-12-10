"We actually fought" - Top AEW star opens up about his differences with CM Punk 

Eddie Kingston recently spoke about his rivalry with CM Punk, recalling how their promo battle included several things they wanted to tell each other in real life.

The Mad King and The Straight Edge Superstar feuded in late October and early November. They settled their differences in a brutal match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which Punk won. The explosive rivalry included both men delving into their shared history during their days on the indie circuit in the early-2000s.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Eddie Kingston vs CM Punk @ Full Gear



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.5



- WON Eddie Kingston vs CM Punk @ Full Gear ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.5- WON https://t.co/AlX4N4gRK8

In a chat with News 12, Eddie Kingston revealed that he and Punk exchanged several bitter truths during their promo battle. He also explained that their bout at Full Gear wasn't simply a wrestling match, he and the former WWE Champion "actually fought."

The AEW star added that he would have hit CM Punk with equal ferocity even if there was no crowd.

"That wasn’t a promo. That was something we’ve both wanted to say to each other for fifteen years. That was fifteen years of buildup for both of us. So then you think ‘how do you follow that up with a match?’ It wasn’t a match, we actually fought. I hit him, he hit me, you know what I mean? If the fans enjoy it, they enjoy it. At that point, with someone like him who I don’t like, I don’t care if people like it or not at that point. It could’ve been zero people in the audience, I was going to hit him,” said Eddie Kingston. (H/T - EWrestlingnews)

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston had a backstage altercation 15 years ago

Ahead of Full Gear 2021, a report about The Straight Edge Superstar and The Mad King's backstage fight from the past emerged. An anonymous wrestler, present during the altercation, stated that the promo exchange between Punk and Kingston contained several truths.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral You know why the Eddie Kingston & CM Punk promo was great. Simple:



It was real.



Nothing scripted. They used REAL LIFE issues and drama to sell a fight for a pay per view. They made you forget it was a "show" for 10 minutes. That's masterclass.



Can't wait for AEW Full Gear. You know why the Eddie Kingston & CM Punk promo was great. Simple: It was real. Nothing scripted. They used REAL LIFE issues and drama to sell a fight for a pay per view. They made you forget it was a "show" for 10 minutes. That's masterclass. Can't wait for AEW Full Gear. https://t.co/m0S6DIxBkH

The wrestler recalled that the incident went down at IWA Mid South's locker room, where CM Punk reportedly termed Kingston a "fat, lazy and unsafe" worker.

Hence, the two veteran performers deserve all the props for crafting a terrific rivalry by keeping aside all their real-life issues and personal animosities.

Also Read Article Continues below

Were you a fan of CM Punk and Eddie Kingston's feud in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy