"How is that a f***ing win?"- WWE Hall Of Famer slams Tony Khan; says AEW didn't win the ratings battle

The ongoing tussle between Tony Khan/AEW and Eric Bischoff saw a new chapter unfold as the WWE Hall of Famer slammed the AEW boss once again and claimed that he didn't win any ratings battle.

AEW Rampage bettered WWE Smackdown on FS1 in the key 18-49 demographic a couple of weeks ago when the blue brand had a 30-minute overrun. Tony Khan was naturally delighted over the win and made it clear on his Twitter account.

Eric Bischoff, who had been firing shots at Khan for a few days, gave his opinion on his podcast 83 Weeks. Bischoff said WWE forced Tony Khan and AEW to rush CM Punk into matches without a storyline and Rampage doing less than a million viewers meant it wasn't a win in any way.

“WWE made a move that was the catalyst for Tony Khan to take his highest profile piece of talent, arguably, and put him in that time slot and the show did less than a million viewers. How is that a f***ing win? Burning up talent, putting someone into a match with a storyline, with no angle. It was definitely an in-delicious move but you’re burning up resources and you walked away with less than a million viewers?” Eric Bischoff said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff slammed Tony Khan's booking of CM Punk in AEW

On the same podcast, Eric Bischoff said that Tony Khan hasn't booked CM Punk properly in AEW and that the Second City Saint has "s**t the bed" in terms of ratings.

“Punk hasn’t delivered. Punk was the guy that came out and his first comments were ‘The addition of this talent was more significant than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash,’ constantly making references to WCW because they want to be the company that WCW was back in the mid-90s. There’s these constant references to WCW. When Scott Hall and Kevin Nash came in, we took off. Punk, you came in and you sh*t the bed, in terms of ratings," Eric Bischoff said.

Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff seemed to be on good terms in the past, with the former inviting the WWE Hall Of Famer to make sporadic appearances in AEW.

This constant back and forth between the AEW boss and the former WCW executive came out of nowhere and it will be interesting to see if either Tony Khan or CM Punk will respond to the latest comments made by Bischoff.

