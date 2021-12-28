"He can't elevate it anymore" - WCW legend takes a massive shot at CM Punk's star power 

Eric Bischoff is unhappy with AEW's presentation of CM Punk, saying the veteran performer can't elevate other talents if he doesn't come across as a star himself.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been credited with elevating several youngsters in AEW like Darby Allin, Will Hobbs, Lee Johnson and more. However, a section of the fanbase has also been critical of Punk's booking in the company, arguing that AEW hasn't presented him on the level of a megastar.

One among them is WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who has criticized AEW and Punk even in the past. Appearing on the latest episode of the podcast, Keepin It' 100, Bischoff explained that if AEW wants CM Punk to elevate younger talents in the company, they need to improve their booking.

However, he then cleared that it's just his personal opinion since AEW and TNT Network seem to be happy with the company's progress.

"There's this feeling like Punk is so over, let's use him to elevate some of the younger talents. Well, he can't even elevate it anymore. He can't elevate other talents if he's not the star that you think he is. I don't know man, I don't wanna sound like I'm beating up on them (AEW) all the time because it's working for them, and they're happy, and the network's happy, and they are making money, god bless them. My opinion doesn't mean sh**," said Eric Bischoff.

CM Punk is currently feuding with MJF in AEW

Since CM Punk is currently involved in a heated program with a prodigious and young talent like MJF, the feud will elevate the latter. The rivalry is arguably one of the biggest in wrestling today, as it has blurred the line between kayfabe and reality through some tremendous promo exchanges.

Moreover, AEW has wisely taken a slow-burn approach to build the feud, and it looks like the match would only go down at Revolution 2022, which is still more than two months away.

Most importantly, given how much momentum MJF currently has on his side, it seems likely that he would become the first person in AEW to defeat CM Punk. A win over the former WWE Champion would cement his position as the biggest heel in Tony Khan's promotion by a wide margin.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's assessment of CM Punk's booking in AEW? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

