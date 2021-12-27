"I hear and feel your presence daily" - Erick Redbeard remembers the late Brodie Lee

Erick Redbeard recently sent an incredibly heartfelt message on the first death anniversary of his former Wyatt Family stablemate, the late AEW star Brodie Lee.

The former TNT Champion passed away on December 26th, 2020, succumbing to a lung issue a mere ten days after his 41st birthday. Lee's untimely passing deeply affected his fans and colleagues, who continue to remember him to this date.

One among them is Erick Redbeard, who recently shared a message in memory of Brodie Lee on Twitter. The former Erick Rowan wrote that he could feel Lee's presence every day.

He added that there are days when he breaks down remembering his friend, but the tears are quickly replaced with a smile remembering the time they shared together.

In closing, Redbeard wrote that Brodie Lee continues to be alive in his heart and of those who love and admire him. Take a look at the message below:

"Goodbye for now my brothers, see you down the road." The road seems to be everyday my friend........As I navigate my own wordly journey, I hear you and feel your presence daily. Through encouraging words or laughter (at my expense). Some days I shed tears but they quicky dry and are replaced with a smile at the thought of some story or thought of how you would react in a certain situation. You see; you are alive and well in not only my heart but so many others.... I love you Jon," wrote Eric Redbeard.

Brodie Lee and Erick Redbeard achieved tremendous success together

Though Lee and Redbeard came to prominence as members of the Wyatt Family in WWE, their biggest moment came after they separated from the stable.

In 2017, Brodie Lee and Erick Redbeard were repackaged as The Bludgeon Brothers, running amock through the company's tag team division. A few months later, the two had their greatest moment at WrestleMania in 2018, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Though fans never got to see Lee and Redbeard together in AEW, the latter paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend during a cameo appearance on Dynamite's "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" special show.

Edited by Alan John