"I will punch anybody in the face"- Ethan Page puts recently released WWE stars on notice if they come to AEW (Exclusive)

Ethan Page recently discussed the possibility of seeing more ex-WWE stars land in AEW while he also sent a bold message to every free agent on the market.

With AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night, fans have been wondering whether the company will reveal another major signing. Over the last few months, stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole have stunned the wrestling world by showing up in Tony Khan's promotion.

With free agents like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, to name a few, still lurking in the pro wrestling market, the wrestling world might completely change if they join the rising juggernaut.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ethan Page stated that he wish the recently released superstars the best. That being said, he stated that if they come to AEW, he will punch them in the face:

"I will punch anybody in the face as long as you're standing across the ring for me," said Page. "I hope everyone does well. And if they end up in AEW, just look out for Ethan Page."

Just Lani. @LanSoLow I’m just waiting for Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to show up on AEW like I’m just waiting for Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to show up on AEW like https://t.co/qIZbTUSJLI

Page then acknowledged himself as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He believes that free agents would be making a mistake if they tried to steal his spot in the promotion.

"I'm one of the best professional wrestlers in the world," Page continued. "If anyone that comes into this company thinks they can take my spot or do what I do, they're out of their damn minds. Nobody is me. Nobody's got the best smile in professional wrestling. Nobody else has the tightest **** in the game, and nobody can touch a microphone like All Ego Ethan Page."

You can check out the entire interview below:

Ethan Page will compete in a Minneapolis Street Fight at AEW Full Gear

Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky), alongside American Top Team (Dan Lambert, Junior dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski), will face The Inner Circle in a five-on-five Minneapolis Street Fight at AEW Full Gear.

During the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite this week, Dan Lambert and his fighters ambushed Chris Jericho's stable. With momentum on their side, it will be interesting to see whether or not the former UFC champions will defeat the fan-favorite faction.

What do you make of Ethan Page's statement about recently released WWE stars? Sound off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

(While using any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think AEW will bring in another ex-WWE star for Full Gear tonight? Yes No 1 votes so far