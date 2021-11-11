5 Things AEW should do at Full Gear 2021: Unexpected swerve, feud ends, the newest member to a top faction?

AEW Full Gear is precisely a few days away, and fans are wondering what surprises the company has been holding up its sleeves this time around.

If someone has closely followed AEW programming over the last couple of months, they must have noticed a trend of bringing in released WWE stars.

As Vince McMahon's promotion continues to revamp their roster by showing a back door to multiple talents, will Tony Khan bring in another high-profile name like Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman? It's currently one of the hottest topics as Full Gear approaches.

Whether or not we witness any such swerve, Khan has booked a massive match card to make sure fans have an exhilarating experience.

While the outcome of some of these matches could drastically change the landscape of the AEW division, sometimes it may also backfire if a specific decision goes the other way around. That said, let's get down to five things that AEW should do to make sure Full Gear turns out to be a gigantic event.

#5. AEW should turn CM Punk heel at Full Gear

Considering the buzz generated after his shocking return, CM Punk turning heel in 2021 is a long shot. However, there's no denying that Punk's babyface run has been underwhelming so far.

Punk automatically brings the best out in him when he's railing against the system. With veterans and fans already criticizing his booking even before he entered a feud with Eddie Kingston, the company should make notable changes to his character.

Billfold Doblin @BillfoldDoblin @Wrestle_Rant13 @MadKing1981 @CMPunk



Punk should cheat to win.



Punk can make his inevitable heel turn and it makes Eddie look like he could beat Punk @AEW Completely disagree.Punk should cheat to win.Punk can make his inevitable heel turn and it makes Eddie look like he could beat Punk @Wrestle_Rant13 @MadKing1981 @CMPunk @AEW Completely disagree.Punk should cheat to win. Punk can make his inevitable heel turn and it makes Eddie look like he could beat Punk

Nobody is even anticipating a potential heel turn from the former WWE Superstar, at least not this year. Punk snapping Kingston would be a compelling way to get the entire wrestling world talking.

The fan-favorite star doesn't necessarily have to lose the match to embrace his villainous persona. He could defeat the Mad King and turn on him when the latter is about to shake hands.

