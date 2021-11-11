"I have two victories over him" - Top AEW heel takes a dig at getting to work with Chris Jericho (Exclusive)

Ethan Page recently opened up about getting the opportunity to work with Chris Jericho this year.

As one-half of Men of the Year, he has quickly become a prominent figure on AEW programming today. Page, alongside his tag partner Scorpio Sky, has faced top-notch stars like Sting, Darby Allin, and, most recently, Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Moreover, their association with Dan Lambert and American Top Team has brought them under the massive spotlight.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ethan Page recalled enjoying some of Chris Jericho's matches while growing up. However, he doesn't like him right now. Although Page felt cool about getting in the ring with the Demo God, he cares more about the two victories that Men of the Year scored over The Inner Circle members recently:

"Yeah, there were parts of his career that I enjoyed. But obviously, right now, I don't really like him. So I would say yes. I know what you're getting at. And it's cool that I get to share a ring with Chris Jericho, but I think it's even cooler that I have two victories over him.

Myself and Scorpio Sky pinned him and Jake Hager, and then a couple of weeks later, in a six-man tag with Junior Dos Santos' wrestling debut, we beat Jericho again. So I can put that on my resume, and I care more about that than the fact that I got to work with him," Ethan Page stated.

You can check out the entire interview below:

Will Chris Jericho and his men avenge their losses at Full Gear?

In what promises to be an action-packed contest, The Inner Circle, led by Chris Jericho, will collide against Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) and American Top Team (Dan Lambert, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski). The bout will have a unique street fight stipulation, which means that there will certainly be chaos.

Both teams have been on a collision course for a few months. During the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite this week, Dan Lambert and his crew ambushed The Inner Circle.

Lambert even delivered a top-rope powerbomb to Chris Jericho onto the table, thus leaving him in unimaginable pain. Whether or not the babyface faction overcomes the wrath of Men of the Year and American Top Team remains to be seen.

What do you make of Ethan Page's statement about Chris Jericho? Sound off in the comments section below.

