"She's a polarising character"- Former IMPACT Tag Team Champion wants Paige VanZant to become professional wrestler (Exclusive)

Ethan Page recently expressed his desire to see Paige VanZant become a full-time professional wrestler. The MMA fighter has made a few notable appearances on AEW programming during the long-running rivalry between The Inner Circle and the Dan Lambert-led The American Top Team.

She had a heated word exchange with Chris Jericho during the ongoing buildup ahead of Full Gear pay-per-view. AEW had her pitching a five-on-five tag team match between the two rival factions.

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW I Paige VanZant cares for it there's 100% a future for her in the wrestling business



She looks great, is athletic & can talk. She's already a money package I Paige VanZant cares for it there's 100% a future for her in the wrestling businessShe looks great, is athletic & can talk. She's already a money package https://t.co/0hZwNIIQvz

While speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ethan Page believes Paige VanZant is 100% natural in the wrestling business, hoping she ends up having a career in pro wrestling.

One-half of the Men of the Year also wondered how long he and Scorpio Sky would have Dan Lambert and the UFC fighters in their corner:

"If she [Paige VanZant] ends up in professional wrestling, you know what, I hope she ends up in professional wrestling. I would even love to add her to the Men of the Year. I don't know how long Dan Lambert is gonna want to represent the Men of the Year, or how long we're gonna have former UFC world heavyweight champions in our corner. They're welcome to stay as long as they want. I hope they all become professional wrestlers because now they're my friends," Page said.

You can check out the full interview below:

The AEW star further heaped praise on Paige VanZant's potential, be it MMA or Bare Knuckle boxing. Page said her possible crossover into pro wrestling would benefit everyone as she's a polarizing figure:

"She's obviously a polarizing character, and she has such a big social media following. She's a big influencer online. There's so much that she would benefit, and AEW would benefit for them collaborating together and her becoming a professional wrestler," Page continued.

Chris Jericho believes Paige VanZant is a 'natural' in the pro wrestling business

Even a veteran like Chris Jericho believes Paige VanZant would be an excellent fit for pro wrestling. While speaking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, the Demo God recalled asking higher-ups to include the MMA fighter in his storyline with Dan Lambert.

Jericho even called VanZant 'natural' when it comes to portraying the character:

"Paige is part of the story. I remember the first week she came out and I was like ‘we need Paige here next week.’ And they were like ‘you want her here?’ And I was like ‘she’s part of the story now.’ She’s a natural."

High-profile female names like Ronda Rousey have pursued a career in pro wrestling, and whether or not Paige VanZant follows in her footsteps remains to be seen.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Paige VanZant should become a pro wrestler? Sound off in the comments section below.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think should be Paige VanZant's first opponent in AEW? Thunder Rosa Dr. Britt Baker 1 votes so far