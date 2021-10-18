"She’s a natural" - Former WWE Champion breaks character to praise Paige VanZant

Chris Jericho recently shared his thoughts on MMA star Paige VanZant's current role in AEW.

VanZant has become the center of attention in the storyline between The Inner Circle and American Top Team over the past few weeks. The 27-year-old fighter recently played a pivotal role in helping Scorpio Sky pin Le Champion in the trios match on the AEW Rampage episode last week.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Chris Jericho heaped praise on Paige VanZant, stating that she looks 'natural' while portraying her character. He then recalled asking the higher-ups to have the MMA fighter appear more often in his storyline with Dan Lambert:

“Paige is part of the story. I remember the first week she came out and I was like ‘we need Paige here next week.’ And they were like ‘you want her here?’ And I was like ‘she’s part of the story now.’ She’s a natural,” said Chris Jericho.

The former AEW World Champion added that VanZant has adapted to the pro wrestling environment from the very beginning. Jericho remembers telling her to act aggressively, and fans' reaction speaks volumes for what she's putting in:

"You can see right away. ‘This guy’s stuff looks great. This guy is into it. She’s feeling the character part of it,’ you know what I mean? She doesn’t even really have to do anything. I said to her last week ‘just come out and act like a b*tch, that’s all you got to do.’ And she did, and people are booing. They all come out of the ring stoked and excited like ‘that was so great, this is awesome!’ because it’s something different for them and they’re embracing that," Chris Jericho said.

During a recently concluded episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho hilariously mocked Paige VanZant for clicking selfies in the ring. It would be interesting to see how she will respond to Le Champion, given that she already cost Jericho his match last week.

Thunder Rosa wants to fight Paige VanZant in AEW

Thunder Rosa recently expressed her desire to face Paige VanZant inside the squared circle. A Twitter user recently posted a question asking who will be VanZant's first opponent in All Elite Wrestling.

Rosa quickly replied, stating that she's ready to get in the ring with the MMA fighter. VanZant is yet to make her pro wrestling debut, but given her recent appearances in Tony Khan's promotion, fans may likely get to see her lace-up boots against a top-notch female superstar.

