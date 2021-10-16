Top AEW star wants to face Paige VanZant 

AEW's Thunder Rosa is willing to step up to Paige VanZant as the latter's first opponent in Tony Khan's promotion.

VanZant has become a regular on AEW's programming in recent weeks, alongside her American Top Team stablemates. Though she has landed a few blows to Chris Jericho, Vanzant is yet to make her wrestling debut.

Fans were particularly impressed with Paige's character work, especially her selfies in the ring while her stablemates brutalized their rivals. A Twitter user recently put out a question asking who should be the first one to wrestle the MMA star in AEW.

Thunder Rosa was quick to reply to this fan. She's ready to face VanZant whenever the latter makes her in-ring debut. Check out Thunder Rosa's tweet below:

"Sign me up!!!!" tweeted Thunder Rosa

Paige VanZant's future in AEW is unclear. Meanwhile, her American Top Team stablemate, Junior Dos Santos, debuted on this week's AEW Rampage and was mighty impressive.

A veteran performer like Thunder Rosa is the ideal opponent for VanZant. The two could surely steal the show if they compete, given how both have a similar strike-based and aggressive offense.

Scorpio Sky thinks Paige VanZant can become AEW Women's Champion.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Men of the Year's Scorpio Sky, who are aligned with the American Top Team in AEW, discussed the possibility of Paige VanZant in pro wrestling.

Sky revealed that he'd been a big fan of the former UFC star's fighting style for several years. He also stated that VanZant is an "entertainer," If she commits to pro wrestling, she could become AEW Women's Champion in the future.

"You can't do anything but respect that. At the same time she's an entertainer and I think if she decided to cross over and be a little bit more serious and commit to doing professional wrestling I think she would be incredibly successful and would probably become an AEW champion in a very short period of time." said Scorpio Sky.

Since American Top Team's feud with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle is far from over, fans can expect to see more of Paige VanZant on AEW's programming in the coming weeks.

Do you see Paige VanZant transition to wrestling on a full-time basis in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

