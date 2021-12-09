Former AEW Star reacts to Jeff Hardy's WWE release

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Jeff Hardy has been released from WWE. It's been said that this was due to Hardy's refusal to go to rehab after being offered. Big Swole, who recently left AEW, commented on the release, stating:

"Sending prayers up for Jeff. Nothing but absolute love for that man inside and outside of the ring."

Reports have suggested that the release came after Jeff Hardy appeared sluggish at a live event in Texas where he worked a six-man tag team match. It was during the match that he disappeared from the ring and did not return. He was then sent home by WWE.

While it's unclear what Jeff Hardy is going through or what transpired in the events prior to his release, it's notable that Hardy has had a well-documented history dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. But like Big Swole, most fans will only be sending well wishes to Jeff Hardy and wishing him the very best.

Matt Hardy says that Jeff Hardy is doing ok

As soon as Jeff Hardy was sent home from the live event, Matt Hardy commented on the matter during a live stream on his Househardy Twitch channel. Hardy said that his brother was at home doing fine but would not comment further. He reiterated that he loved his brother.

“I did speak to Jeff a little bit today, and he’s okay, he’s good," said Matt. "And I think he’ll be fine, but once again, this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into it in more detail, then he’ll do it himself. But Jeff is okay. He is at home and he’s okay. It’s not my business, it’s not my story to tell or explain, and besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective, so, I love my brother and I just want my brother to be okay and healthy. That’s pretty much it.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

While it's unclear what Jeff Hardy's next move will be, we at Sportskeeda wish him the very best.

